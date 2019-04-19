× Decider.com’s Alexander Zalben: What to Stream This Easter Weekend

Bill and Wendy speak to managing editor of Decider.com, Alexander Zalben! They talk about season 8 premiere of ‘Game of Thrones’, Beyoncé’s ‘Homecoming’ Documentary, ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ season finale, FX’s ‘Fosse/Verdon’, and much more. Alex also explains what’s going on in the ‘Stranger Things’ plagiarism case.

