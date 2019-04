× Comedian Bobby Slayton explains why loves us and monsters!

The pitbull of comedy himself, Bobby Slayton is in town for the Easter weekend. He’s not in town for a show, but he still stopped by to catch up with Bill and Wendy to talk about…well life. And comedy of course.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.