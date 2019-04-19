× Bill and Wendy Full Show 4.19.19: Good Friday feels great

Today on the show, we continue to remember the life and legacy of Chicago sports broadcast icon, Chet Coppock. One bride-to-be is going viral for refusing to let her niece dress as a superhero for her wedding. Ouch. Alexander Zalben from Decider.com has what’s hot on TV this weekend. Plus comedian Bobby Slayton drops by.

