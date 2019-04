× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 4.19.19: We will miss you Andrea

Today on the bonus hour, comedian Bobby Slayton sticks around to chat for the first half hour. Then, Andrea Darlas joined in on the fun to do her final newscast for the bonus hour. This one gets emotional folks.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.