× WGN Radio Sports Director Dave Eanet and ESPN Host Dave Kaplan: “Without Chet Coppock’s influence, I’d never get into radio”

ESPN Host Dave Kaplan joins John Williams to share his Chet Coppock memories, after the famous Chicago sports announcer died in a crash at 70. Then, our Dave Eanet joins the conversation to describe his first memory of Kaplan, which was thanks to Coppock. And, the Daves divulge on an attitude that sometimes got Coppock in trouble in the business.