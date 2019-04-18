× uh-PARENT-ly | Choosing a college: Are the most selective ones really the best?

As college admissions letters roll in, many students are facing the biggest decisions of their lives. Add to that the fallout from the admissions scandal involving dozens of parents, including actresses Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman, and the stakes get even higher. The story made uh-PARENT-ly cohosts Tracy Weiner and Anne Johnsos wonder just how valuable enrollment in a selective college is. They talked to Paul Franz, a research associate with Challenge Success, who co-wrote a study that shatters the college-rankings myth.