2019 has seen a steady start so far, so to Rod Murray (Chicago Market President at Associated Bank) that means change is likely on the horizon. Steve Grzanich chatted with the Associated Bank Thought Leader to discuss the eased position of the Federal Reserve, the regulations/de-regulations on his radar, and the evolution of a cashless society.