The Voice of American Idol, Mark Thompson, Holds Nothing Back in his Chat with Elysabeth Alfano

Well, it’s always a thrill to have the voice of American Idol on your podcast. On today’s Awesome Vegans video interview series and podcast famed newscaster, radio host, Emmy Award winning producer and podcaster (The Edge), Mark Thompson joins me from the recording studios. We discuss how the mainstream media covers animal welfare issues, his take, as a former weatherman, on our environmental crisis, Mark’s own reasons for going plant-based, and what he wished he knew ten years ago. This self-proclaimed tofu lover holds nothing back.

