× The Patti Vasquez Show 04.17.19 | Wellness Wednesday with Dr. Hsu and Dr. Ezeokolio, Neo-Futurists, and more

Tonight on the Patti Vasquez Show:

It’s Wellness Wednesday and Tiger’s back! Northwestern Medicine Surgeon Dr. Hsu talks to us all about Tiger Woods’ recent comeback after his spinal surgery 2 years ago and the importance of maintaining physical therapy after surgeries.

Learn more about Northwestern Medicine’s and spinal injuries at nwspin.org

We hear about athletes burning out all the time, but what about doctors? Dr. Shola Ezeokoli joins the conversation as she gives us the 4-1-1 on what’s really going on with doctors, her book and her research and the signs of physicians burning out. Find out more about Dr. Ezeokoli’s research here.

Every 11 minutes one of every child is sexually abused. Lauren Okura joins us in the studio to talk about her initiative Designed Out of Love created to raise awareness about child sexual abuse. Be sure to check out designedoutoflove.com

Historian Adam Selzer joins us in the studio and he thinks he may be being haunted!

Plus, Artistic Director of Neo-futurists Kurt Chiang and member Neil Bhandari joins us in the studio for an inside scoop on their upcoming performance of The Egg Wrench: 30 Egg Plays in 60 Egg Minutes at Neo-Futurists Theater.

