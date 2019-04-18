× The Opening Bell 4/18/19: Don’t Write Off The Aging Workforce Just Yet…

Good times don’t last forever, but the question is when those times change. Steve Grzanich checked in with this week’s Associated Bank Thought Leader, Rod Murray (Chicago Market President at Associated Bank), to gauge the business/economic climate that has been steady so far this year but there are still some factors to keep an eye on. (At 16:00) Larry Chester (Founder and President of CFO Simplified) then shared his ageism experience in his early 60’s, which lead to him approaching the workplace with a mature perspective and take advantage of a business opportunity to continue his career by creating his own company, CFO Simplified.