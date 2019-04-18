× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 04.18.19: Mueller Report, remembering Chet Coppock, a bat flips, Illinois exodus

John Williams takes a few minutes to go over some of the findings in the Mueller Report. Listeners weigh in. Then, John remembers Chet Coppock, a renowned Chicago sports anchor who passed away at 70. He does so with the help of ESPN’s Dave Kaplan, and WGN Radio’s own Dave Eanet, who have both worked with Coppock. Kevin Powell weighs in on yesterday’s White Sox game against the Kansas City Royals, after a bat flipped. And, Illinois Policy Institute Chief Economist Orphe Divounguy lists some reasons why so many people are leaving Illinois. Listeners tell us why they left.