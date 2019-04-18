× TEATRO ZINZANNI TO ARRIVE IN CHICAGO THIS SUMMER!

With 2019 being the “Year of Chicago Theatre”, it’s fitting that a new production AND a new venue will be opening up in Chicago’s Theatre District this summer. Think cabaret, comedy, cirque du soleil and dinner theatre all-in-one — that’s Teatro ZinZanni!! General Manager Klaus Schuller and Developer/Producer Stan Feig will bring Teatro ZinZanni’s Love, Chaos & Dinner to the Cambria Hotel (above the Nederlander Theatre) — under a centuries old tent from Belgium — starting July 18th. Schuller and Feig gave WGN’s Andrea Darlas a “hard hat tour” of this exciting new theatre and a “behind the scenes” look at what theatre-goers can expect from this incredible production.

Tickets go on sale through https://zinzanni.com/chicago/ or www.broadwayinchicago.com on Friday, April 12th!