× Steve Dahl joins Steve Cochran and Dave Eanet to remember Chet Coppock

Chet Coppock was a Chicago sports radio pioneer. His life was was cut short but his legacy lives on. Steve Dahl joins Steve Cochran and Dave Eanet to share a few stories about the great legend. Steve Dahl credits Chet with being the first to do a real sports talk radio show. Chet had a presence that commanded attention and he was a celebrity and a storyteller that will be missed greatly.