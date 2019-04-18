× Steve Cochran Full Show 4.18.19: Talking hockey and eating breakfast with Coach Colliton

We give a fond farewell to legendary sports broadcaster Chet Coppock on today’s show. Coach Colliton surprises Steve and the crew with Breakfast from a Blackhawk. After eating some donuts and talking hockey we switch over to baseball to discuss the surge of betting involved in the MLB with Bryan Seeley. Our MVPP are two of the toughest husband and wife duos to date as they tell us about their race through the desert to raise money for CPS trade programs. And finally, Lisa from Giant Steps joins us to discuss their 22nd annual autism awareness gala.