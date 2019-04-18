× Space Expert Rod Pyle talks Black Holes, sending astronauts back to the moon and the effects of space on the human body

Rod Pyle is an award winning filmmaker, writer and journalist on the topic of space.

On this orbit around the Nick Digilio Show, Rod weighs in on the first picture of a black hole, the successful launch of SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket, the plan to send American astronauts back to the lunar surface in 2024 and the newfound effects of prolonged time in space on the human body.

