FILE - In this March 4, 2016 file photo, NASA astronaut Scott Kelly, left, and his identical twin, Mark, stand together before a news conference in Houston. From his eyes to his immune system, Scott's body sometimes reacted strangely to nearly a year in orbit, at least compared to his Earth-bound brother _ but research published on Thursday, April 11, 2019 shows nothing that would cancel even longer space treks, like to Mars. (AP Photo/Pat Sullivan, File)
Space Expert Rod Pyle talks Black Holes, sending astronauts back to the moon and the effects of space on the human body
FILE - In this March 4, 2016 file photo, NASA astronaut Scott Kelly, left, and his identical twin, Mark, stand together before a news conference in Houston. From his eyes to his immune system, Scott's body sometimes reacted strangely to nearly a year in orbit, at least compared to his Earth-bound brother _ but research published on Thursday, April 11, 2019 shows nothing that would cancel even longer space treks, like to Mars. (AP Photo/Pat Sullivan, File)
Rod Pyle is an award winning filmmaker, writer and journalist on the topic of space.
On this orbit around the Nick Digilio Show, Rod weighs in on the first picture of a black hole, the successful launch of SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket, the plan to send American astronauts back to the lunar surface in 2024 and the newfound effects of prolonged time in space on the human body.