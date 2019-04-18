× Roe Conn Full Show (4/17/19): Honoring an award-winning 9-1-1 operator, the Top Five@5, and more…

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Wednesday, April 17th, 2019:

On a day when the White Sox play, the show starts on the stream with WGNTV’S Ben Bradley reporting on the release of hundreds of text messages between Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx & her staff during the Jussie Smollett saga, famed attorney Mike Monico breaks down the legal troubles facing New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, Tom Skilling forecasts a picture-perfect Easter, the gang tries to decide if a tape allegedly showing Robert Kraft paying for sex a the Orchids of Asia massage palor in Florida should be released, the Top Five@5 features new music from Madonna, award-winning Chicago Police Dispatcher Amy Lovell is celebrated for her work at Chicago’s 9-1-1 center, and Andrea Darlas plays #NewsOrRuse.

