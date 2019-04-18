× Rick Kaempfer reflects on Chet Coppock’s groundbreaking impact in Chicago sports radio

Chicago continues to mourn the passing of iconic sports broadcaster Chet Coppock. Coppock died on Wednesday due to injuries sustained in a car crash on April 6 in South Carolina. He was 70 years old. Rick Kaempfer, a longtime friend of Chet’s and co-author of his book “Your Dime, My Dance Floor: Chet Coppock in Pursuit of Chet Coppock”, joined the Bill and Wendy show today to reflect on Coppock’s life and legacy as a free-spirited sports broadcaster who played an crucial role in Chicago sports radio.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.