Remembering Chet Coppock

Posted 9:33 AM, April 18, 2019, by , Updated at 09:32AM, April 18, 2019

Bill and Wendy along with the Godfather of Sports Talk Radio, Chet Coppock. (WGN Radio)

Legendary Chicago sportscaster Chet Coppock has died at age 70. He visited with us many times over the years. Here are a few of those visits:

October 2018: Talking with Bill and Wendy about his book Your Dime, My Dance Floor: Chet Coppock In Pursuit Of Chet Coppock:

June 2016: With Steve Cochran discussing the passing of Muhammad Ali and his impact not only on the boxing community, but the world:

December 2015: Visiting with Bill and Wendy, talking about Doug Buffone, Ed O’Bradovich, the Bears, Jack Brickhouse, and much more.

October 2015: With Steve Cochran talking about his book Doug Buffone: Monster of the Midway: My 50 Years with the Chicago Bears.

September 2014: Visiting with Steve Cochran to talk about Chicago sports.

August 2014: Talking with Bill and Wendy about his new book, Chet Coppock: Laying It On The Line, his greatest memories in sports and more.

