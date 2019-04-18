× Remembering Chet Coppock

Legendary Chicago sportscaster Chet Coppock has died at age 70. He visited with us many times over the years. Here are a few of those visits:

October 2018: Talking with Bill and Wendy about his book Your Dime, My Dance Floor: Chet Coppock In Pursuit Of Chet Coppock:

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3556022/3556022_2018-10-12-154222.64kmono.mp3

June 2016: With Steve Cochran discussing the passing of Muhammad Ali and his impact not only on the boxing community, but the world:

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/2777881/2777881_2016-06-06-110921.64kmono.mp3

December 2015: Visiting with Bill and Wendy, talking about Doug Buffone, Ed O’Bradovich, the Bears, Jack Brickhouse, and much more.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/2633213/2633213_2015-12-15-165713.64kmono.mp3

October 2015: With Steve Cochran talking about his book Doug Buffone: Monster of the Midway: My 50 Years with the Chicago Bears.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3631744/Chet_Coppock_-_October_2015_2019-04-18-145544.64kmono.mp3

September 2014: Visiting with Steve Cochran to talk about Chicago sports.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3631747/Chet_Coppock_-_September_2014_2019-04-18-140647.64kmono.mp3