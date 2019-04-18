Remembering Chet Coppock
Legendary Chicago sportscaster Chet Coppock has died at age 70. He visited with us many times over the years. Here are a few of those visits:
October 2018: Talking with Bill and Wendy about his book Your Dime, My Dance Floor: Chet Coppock In Pursuit Of Chet Coppock:
June 2016: With Steve Cochran discussing the passing of Muhammad Ali and his impact not only on the boxing community, but the world:
December 2015: Visiting with Bill and Wendy, talking about Doug Buffone, Ed O’Bradovich, the Bears, Jack Brickhouse, and much more.
October 2015: With Steve Cochran talking about his book Doug Buffone: Monster of the Midway: My 50 Years with the Chicago Bears.
September 2014: Visiting with Steve Cochran to talk about Chicago sports.
August 2014: Talking with Bill and Wendy about his new book, Chet Coppock: Laying It On The Line, his greatest memories in sports and more.