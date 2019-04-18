Lester Munsen, Mike North, and Larry Wert remember the life of Chet Coppock

CHICAGO, IL - FEBRUARY 25: Chet Coppock at Battle of The Bands to Benefit Little Kids Rock at Hard Rock Cafe on February 25, 2015 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Little Kids Rock)

Host Mark Carmen honors legendary Sports Broadcaster Chet Coppock after recent news of Chet passing in a car accident Wednesday. ESPN Journalist Lester Munson, Sports Personality Mike North, and WGN Radio President Larry Wert call in to share their favorite memories of Chet.

