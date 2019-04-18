CHICAGO, IL - FEBRUARY 25: Chet Coppock at Battle of The Bands to Benefit Little Kids Rock at Hard Rock Cafe on February 25, 2015 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Little Kids Rock)
Lester Munsen, Mike North, and Larry Wert remember the life of Chet Coppock
Host Mark Carmen honors legendary Sports Broadcaster Chet Coppock after recent news of Chet passing in a car accident Wednesday. ESPN Journalist Lester Munson, Sports Personality Mike North, and WGN Radio President Larry Wert call in to share their favorite memories of Chet.