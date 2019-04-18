× Legal Expert Rich Lenkov on key things to look for in the redacted Mueller report

The much-anticipated report by Special Counsel Robert Mueller was released to the public this morning. Bill and Wendy are joined by resident legal expert and co-host of the WGN Radio podcast, Legal Face Off, Rich Lenkov. Rich shares his legal thoughts on the redacted report.



