Illinois Policy Institute Chief Economist Orphe Divounguy on the exodus

Posted 3:47 PM, April 18, 2019, by , Updated at 03:40PM, April 18, 2019

Stage crew member Gary McPeek works at arrangements of the seating on stage for Illinois' inauguration at the Prairie Capital Convention Center Saturday, Jan. 10, 2015, in Springfield, Ill. Festivities begin Sunday for the inauguration of Gov. Bruce Rauner, the first Republican to run the state since George Ryan left office more than a decade ago. The Inauguration will be held Monday. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman)

Illinois Policy Institute Chief Economist Orphe Divounguy joins John Williams to list the causes of the exodus in Illinois, otherwise known as population loss. Listen here for how much of an impact such factors as weather, job availability and income taxes have.

