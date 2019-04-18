Extension 720 with Jon Hansen | 04.17.19

Posted 2:55 AM, April 18, 2019, by

PHOTO: Jon Hansen

Jon Hansen fills in for Justin Kaufmann!

On this episode of Extension 720, Jon welcomes Heather Cherone from the Daily Line, Howard Tullman, Executive Director of the Ed Kaplan Family Institute for Innovation and Tech Entrepreneurship at Illinois Tech in Chicago, Richard Park from Chicago Cannabis Alliance, Scott Cramer, event organizer of Waldo’s Forever Fest, Roberta Jenero, Registered Dietitian Nutritionist & Host of Figurefacts for Life podcast and Blake Stubbs, movie critic on the show.

Listen to the full podcast here:

