Easy Estate Planning for a Generation That's Not Thinking About It

Cody Barbo, co-founder of Trust & Will, joins Scott on WGN Radio to talk about life after death. Not the afterlife, but the legacy we leave behind when we pass. As a younger generation, Millennials don’t even think about passing away. Cody’s company Trust & Will will help with that. This episode is sponsored by Bank of America and MB Real Estate.

