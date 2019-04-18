Crystal Lake Police searching for missing 5-year-old boy

The Crystal Lake Police Department has released the following:

Crystal Lake Police Search for Missing 5 Year Old Male Child

The Crystal Lake Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 5 year old male child. The child was last seen in the 0-100 block of Dole Avenue last night, April 17, at around 9pm. The child, who goes by the name of “Andrew” or “AJ”, is approximately 3’05”, weighs 70 pounds, with short, blond hair. He was last seen wearing a blue Mario sweatshirt and black sweatpants. A recent picture is attached to this release.

The Crystal Lake Police Department is still investigating the circumstances surrounding the child’s disappearance. As such, we have no further information available at this time. We encourage anyone who may have information relating to this child’s location to contact the Crystal Lake Police Department at 815-356-3620. In addition, anyone with a cell phone can send an anonymous tip to the Crystal Lake Police Department by texting the word CLPDTIP along with the tip information to 847411 (tip411). Normal text messaging rates do apply.