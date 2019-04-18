× Bill and Wendy Full Show 4.18.19: Remembering Chet Coppock, a Chicago sports legend

Before our show, we received the heartbreaking news about the passing of legendary Chicago sportscaster Chet Coppock. Rick Kaempfer, a longtime friend of Chet’s and co-author of “Your Dime, My Dance Floor: Chet Coppock in Pursuit of Chet Coppock”, joined the show to reflect on the passing of Coppock and his lasting legacy. Actor & ‘Walking Dead’ star Ross Marquand talks about Walker Stalker Con Chicago. Plus, Dean Richards reviews “Teen Spirit”, “Disneynature Penguins”, “Breakthrough”.

