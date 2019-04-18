× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 4.18.19: What we took away from the redacted Mueller reports

Bill and Wendy have an extended edition of the bonus hour today due to White Sox baseball. They talk about the teen brawl that took place downtown Wednesday night. Then, Rich Lenkov, resident legal expert and co-host of the WGN Radio podcast, ‘Legal Face Off’, joined the show to share his thoughts on the redacted Mueller report. Plus, Bill and Wendy explain why actress Charlize Theron is hitting a pause on dating.

