Ross Marquand is a man with many talents

Posted 3:58 PM, April 18, 2019, by , Updated at 03:59PM, April 18, 2019

Bill and Wendy along with actor Ross Marquand! (WGN Radio)

Bill and Wendy welcome actor Ross Marquand to the show. The “Walking Dead” actor returns to the show to talk about working with the very talented ‘Walking Dead’ cast, he explains how he got his surprising role as Red Skull in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’, and he shows off a couple of his best celebrity impressions.

Ross Marquand will be at Walker Stalker Con Chicago this weekend, April 19th-21st at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center. For tickets, visit www.walkerstalkercon.com/chicago.

