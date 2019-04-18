× Ross Marquand is a man with many talents

Bill and Wendy welcome actor Ross Marquand to the show. The “Walking Dead” actor returns to the show to talk about working with the very talented ‘Walking Dead’ cast, he explains how he got his surprising role as Red Skull in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’, and he shows off a couple of his best celebrity impressions.

Ross Marquand will be at Walker Stalker Con Chicago this weekend, April 19th-21st at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center. For tickets, visit www.walkerstalkercon.com/chicago.

