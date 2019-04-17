The Top Five@5 (04/17/19): Pete Buttigieg gets heckled in Iowa, Ivanka Trump has no worries about redacted Mueller report, Beyoncé has a “Homecoming” on Netflix, and more…

Posted 8:06 PM, April 17, 2019, by , Updated at 08:05PM, April 17, 2019

This image released by Netflix shows Beyonce in a scene from her documentary "Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé." (Parkwood Entertainment/Netflix via AP)

The Top Five@5 for Wednesday, April 17th, 2019:

South Bend Mayor, and Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg was heckled during a campaign rally in Iowa. Ivanka Trump, in an interview with AP says that she’s not worried about what will be in the redacted version of the Mueller report. Madonna dropped a new single from her upcoming album “Madame X”, Beyoncé releases her Netflix special, and more!

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.