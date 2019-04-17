× The Opening Bell 4/17/19: Protecting Old and New Buildings With Proper Fire Safety Procedures

Its a delicate balance between keeping the aesthetics of a culturally significant building, and taking proper safety precautions. Daniel Finnegan (Fire Protection Consultant for Siemens Smart Infrastructure) discussed the differences between fire safety procedures in buildings, old and new, in the wake of the fire at the Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris. Steve Grzanich was then joined by Dale Buss (Contributor at Forbes, Wall Street Journal and Chief Executive Magazine) to discuss how things will adjust in Wisconsin now that the CEO of Foxconn is stepping down and what other businesses/states can learn when mixing business and politics.