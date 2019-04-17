× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 04.17.19: Kim Foxx texts, French cuisine in Chicago, D-Day, President Jefferson

John Williams shares the latest out of Kim Foxx’s office, internal text messages obtained by the Chicago Tribune. And, he plays back parts of Foxx’s interview on our show just under a month ago, to compare and contrast her statements then, with what those text messages prove. Then, Chicago Tribune Restaurant Critic Phil Vettel talks about a resurgence in French cuisine, and performs a third installment of “Phil’s Flash Fry,” where he comments on your favorite dishes in the Chicagoland area. And with the 75th anniversary of D-Day fast approaching, John invites 95-year-old Marvin Sussman to talk about his experiences in the cavalry and storming Normandy on June 6, 1944. Finally, President Thomas Jefferson weighs in on the modernity of today. Hear similar commentary during his appearance alongside John at the Classic Cinemas Tivoli Theatre.