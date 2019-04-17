The John Williams NewsClick: Immigrants in our sanctuary city?

Posted 4:38 PM, April 17, 2019, by , Updated at 04:35PM, April 17, 2019

FILE - In this April 7, 2015, file photo, Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel celebrates at Plumbers Local 130 Union Hall in Chicago after winning in a runoff election for a second term in office. Book publisher Alfred A. Knopf announced Tuesday it will publish a book by Emanuel on governing at a time of "historic gridlock." Titled "The Nation City: Why Mayors Run the World," Emanuel's book is scheduled for release in spring 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.