× The Blessings of the Sober Life: Tim Ryan and Jennifer Gimenez

Tim Ryan and Jennifer Gimenez sit down with Bill and Wendy to share their own personal stories about drug addiction and recovery. They also talk about the benefits of living a sober life, working with Wavelengths Recovery in Huntington Beach, California, and how they’re preparing to film their new reality TV show.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.