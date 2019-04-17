× Steve Cochran Full Show 4.17.19: The Best My Voice Will Sound All Day

Steve’s fighting off the last of his cold as we roll into the top stories of the day with Karen Conti. Then, Dean Richards gives us a call from Cinespace Studio to share how he’s been pitching the idea of “moron entertainment” to Dick Wolf for a possible new show. Hometown boy, Jeremy Piven jumps on air to talk about his upcoming show at the Vic Theater and his connection to Chicago. And the team from Cal’s Angels rides through the studio to inform us about “War On Wheel’s” – an amazing bike adventure starting in California and going through Chicago to raise money for clinical trials and awareness.