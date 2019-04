× Sjögren’s Syndrome: Be Aware to Get the Right Care! 04.17.19

In Sjogren’s Awareness Month, Roberta covers the commonly overlooked symptoms, how to get diagnosed and dietary interventions with Steven Taylor, CEO of the Sjögren’s Syndrome Foundation (SSF) and Tara Mardigan, RDN, SSF medical advisory board member and author of “Real Fit Kitchen.”

Listen to the full podcast here:

Be sure to like us on Facebook!