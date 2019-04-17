× No Coast Cinema | Matthew Weinstein, Kimberly Vaughn & Tyler Pistorius, “A Missed Connection”

No Coast Cinema returns with a sit down conversation with the folks behind “A Missed Connection”, the new film from writer/director Matthew Weinstein that tackles the all too familiar feeling of a relationship that could have been.

Weinstein and leading actors Kimberly Vaughn and Tyler Pistorius discuss the making of the film, their backgrounds in filmmaking and acting and their own inspirations and aspirations for “A Missed Connection”.

Plus, they all discuss the problem of fandom in the Star Wars community as Star Wars Celebration generates hype for another addition to the franchise.