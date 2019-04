× Mixing Business With Politics – Where Do We Draw The Line?

Amazon choosing the location for their HQ2 had a number of municipal governments bending over backwards to attract them. Foxconn took a similar approach when they were looking for their US plant location and ended up choosing Wisconsin for that site. Steve Grzanich and Dale Buss (Contributor at Forbes, Wall Street Journal and Chief Executive Magazine) discussed the pros and cons of this approach, but also where the line should be drawn.