Marvin Sussman describes his assignment in the Normandy Landing on D-Day, 1944: “America should have kept the draft”

Posted 3:29 PM, April 17, 2019, by , Updated at 02:30PM, April 17, 2019

95-year-old Marvin Sussman joins John Williams to talk about the expectations of the cavalry in the Normandy Landing on what we know as D-Day on June 6, 1944. Plus, he talks about the act of storming the beach on the 75th anniversary of D-Day, and about holding the title of French and German interpreter in the war. Finally, Marvin shares his mental state following his return from war.

