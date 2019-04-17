95-year-old Marvin Sussman joins John Williams to talk about the expectations of the cavalry in the Normandy Landing on what we know as D-Day on June 6, 1944. Plus, he talks about the act of storming the beach on the 75th anniversary of D-Day, and about holding the title of French and German interpreter in the war. Finally, Marvin shares his mental state following his return from war.
Marvin Sussman describes his assignment in the Normandy Landing on D-Day, 1944: “America should have kept the draft”
