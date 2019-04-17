Live Updates: 2019 Chicago Bears Schedule

The NFL will officially release the 2019 schedule at 7 p.m. CT on Wednesday, but details about the Bears’ schedule are already leaking out. Here’s what we know so far, and we will continue to update as more information becomes available:

Week 1 — Packers at Bears (Thursday, Sept. 5, 7:20 p.m. CT, NBC)

The league already announced the Bears will host the Packers at Soldier Field to kickoff the 2019 NFL season. The game will be accompanied by an all-day festival in Grant Park, which will include yet to be announced musical acts and a viewing party during the game.

Week 2 — TBA

Week 3 — TBA

Week 4 — TBA

Week 5 — Bears vs Raiders in London (Sunday, Oct. 6, Noon CT)

The Bears and Raiders will play the first NFL game in the brand new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (62,062) in London, which just recently opened. It will be a 6 p.m. start time locally in London, adding to what will surely be a large amount of night games for the Bears in 2019.

Week 6 — Likely Bye Week

While not official, the Bears are expected to get their bye week following the trip to London.

Week 7 — TBA

Week 8 — TBA

Week 9 — TBA

Week 10 — TBA

Week 11 — TBA

Week 12 — TBA

Week 13 — Bears at Lions (Thanksgiving Day)

According to multiple reports, the Bears will play the Lions on Thanksgiving for the second straight season. Last year, they beat the Lions 23-16 in Detroit without quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, who suffered a shoulder injury four days earlier.

Week 14 — TBA

Week 15 — TBA

Week 16 — TBA

Week 17 — TBA