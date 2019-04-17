Hippity…Hoppity…Rankin/Bass Historian Rick Goldschmidt is here!

Posted 2:49 PM, April 17, 2019, by

Hippity…Hoppity…Easter is on its way! Rick Goldschmidt, Rankin/Bass historian, joins the Bill and Wendy show to chat about his appearance on MeTV’s Collector’s Call, Rankin/Bass Easter specials, what happened with Walmart’s 2019 Blu Ray edition of ‘Here Comes Peter Cottontail’, as well as his upcoming book and appearances.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter,  Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.