Hippity…Hoppity…Rankin/Bass Historian Rick Goldschmidt is here!

Hippity…Hoppity…Easter is on its way! Rick Goldschmidt, Rankin/Bass historian, joins the Bill and Wendy show to chat about his appearance on MeTV’s Collector’s Call, Rankin/Bass Easter specials, what happened with Walmart’s 2019 Blu Ray edition of ‘Here Comes Peter Cottontail’, as well as his upcoming book and appearances.

