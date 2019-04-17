Kansas City Royals bench coach Dale Sveum (46) and Chicago White Sox manager Rick Renteria shove each other as benches clear after Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson was hit by a pitch during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Wednesday, April 17, 2019. The Royals won 4-3. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Highlights: Royals 4 – White Sox 3 – 4/17/19
Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City Royals – April 17, 2019