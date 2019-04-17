Listen: Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour

DJ Remute: Embraces & Reclaims Old Technology

Posted 11:48 AM, April 17, 2019, by
DJ Remute (Photo Courtesy of DJ Remute)

Electronic Music Producer and Techno DJ; DJ Remute recently released his latest album Technoptimistic. What makes this album unique is he released it as a cartridge to be played on the Sega Genesis. Remute joins Mason to explain how and why he uses the technology of yesterday to showcase the music of today.

You can listen to DJ Remute various music at: Remute.bandcamp.com
Like DJ Remute on Facebook: Facebook.com/RemuteOfficial
Follow DJ Remute on Twitter: Twitter.com/Remute
Follow DJ Remute on Instagram at: Instagram.com/RemuteOfficial

Mason Vera Paine Unboxing: DJ Remute Technoptimistic

