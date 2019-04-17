DJ Remute: Embraces & Reclaims Old Technology
Electronic Music Producer and Techno DJ; DJ Remute recently released his latest album Technoptimistic. What makes this album unique is he released it as a cartridge to be played on the Sega Genesis. Remute joins Mason to explain how and why he uses the technology of yesterday to showcase the music of today.
Mason Vera Paine Unboxing: DJ Remute Technoptimistic
