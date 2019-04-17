Celebrating National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week with One of Chicago’s Very Own
Chicago 9-1-1 dispatcher Amy Lovell joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to talk about the challenges dispatcher’s face in their day-to-day work responding to 9-1-1 calls. Lovel is honored for her work as part of National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week ‘aka’ 9-1-1 Appreciation Week & National 9-1-1 Education Month.
