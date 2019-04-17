× Bill and Wendy Full Show 4.17.19: Full steam ahead for BTS

Bill and Wendy kick off the show with Time’s 100 Most Influential People. Then, nationally acclaimed addiction expert Tim Ryan and actress, model, and TV personality Jennifer Gimenez stop by the studio to share their own personal stories about drug addiction and recovery. Rankin-Bass historian Rick Goldschmidt drops by and much more.



The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.