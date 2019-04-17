× Attorney Mike Monico on Kim Foxx recusal: “This is not a good thing for her.”

Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx described Jussie Smollett as a “washed up celeb who lied to cops” in texts messages released by her office. Attorney Mike Monico joins Roe & Anna to discuss whether or not those text messages may land Foxx in more jeopardy. Also, Mike discusses New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft’s battle in court to prevent the release of video footage of himself at a massage parlor.

