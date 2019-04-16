× Wintrust Business Lunch 4/16/19: The Wall Street “Melt Up”, Golf’s Rejuvenation & The New “Bears Fit” Facility

We’ve all heard of a melt down when it comes to Wall Street, but Steve Bertrand was curious about what Jon Najarian was talking about when he mentioned the potential of a “melt-up”. Matt McIntee has golf on the mind after the Masters (which is sure to bring business to golf courses in the area), Mary Craighead is explaining how car crashes actually cost Illinois money, and Mark Palmieri has opened a new workout facility that is the closest thing to working out with the Chicago Bears without getting drafted.