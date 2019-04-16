× Why is the measles virus seeing a resurgence in the U.S. after being declared eradicated only a few years ago?

The Chief Medical Officer & SVP of Northwestern Medicine, Dr. Jim Adams joins Anna Davlantes & celebrity Chef Graham Elliot (in for Roe Conn) to talk about the long history of the measles vaccine and why the virus is showing up in the U.S. after being eradicated years ago. Dr. Adams also talks about the science behind lab created/3-D printed organs and offers tips for avoiding “added sugars” in everyday diets.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3626757/3626757_2019-04-16-224057.64kmono.mp3

