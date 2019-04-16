× WGN Radio presents Chicago Blackhawks vs. Philadelphia Flyers in Prague

WGN Radio presents Chicago Blackhawks vs. Philadelphia Flyers in Prague

5-day Private Group Journey

Departs Chicago on October 2, 2019

Departure: Departs from Chicago on October 2, 2019. $3,499.00 per person, including round-trip air from Chicago O’Hare on British Airways and all departure and government taxes and fuel surcharges. Single supplement is additional $699.*

Accommodations:

Prague – 4 nights, 5-Star Hotel Grandium

Inclusions:

Round-trip air from Chicago to Prague

English-speaking tour director for duration of tour

Continental buffet breakfast daily, expect the day of arrival

Special welcome dinner with a folklore performance

Luxury motorcoach with services of professional driver for transfers and sightseeing

VIP Ticket package for the Chicago Blackhawks vs. Philadelphia Flyers. The package includes: Seated ticket Early entry and special VIP entrance to the game Special dining menu Open bar**

Admissions in Prague to: Cathedral of St Vitus Old Royal Palace St. George’s Basilica Golden Land with Daliborka Tower

Portfolio of documents

Hotel porterage of one suitcase per person

24-hour emergency customer service while in Europe

For more information contact: Steve Bertrand at 847-606-6065 or steve@stevebertrandtravel.com

Click here for the reservation form.

*Terms and Conditions: This is a Private Group Journey based on a minimum of 20 passengers to operate. Rates are per person based on double occupancy. Departure taxes and fuel surcharges are included. Single supplement is additional $699. Air inclusive rates are subject to availability and are based on departure from Chicago O’Hare on British Airways. Not eligible for accrual of frequent flyer points/mileage. Child/infant discounts not available. Above mentioned hotels are subject to change. Cancellations/Changes: Fares are non-refundable.

**You must be of legal age to consume alcohol; valid identification required for consumption of alcohol.

Itinerary:

DAY 1 (OCTOBER 2) – USA / PRAGUE: Depart from Chicago on your overnight flight to Prague, Czech Republic.

DAY 2 (OCTOBER 3) – ARRIVE PRAGUE: After clearing customs, you will be met by your tour director and shortly afterwards transfer to your centrally located hotel. Your afternoon is free to relax or explore. This evening, gather for dinner with a special folklore performance in a local restaurant. (D)

DAY 3 (OCTOBER 4) – GAME DAY – VIP ACCESS: Enjoy breakfast in your hotel followed by some free time to explore Prague. This afternoon, meet back at your hotel and transfer to the O2 Arena for the Chicago Blackhawks season opening game vs. the Philadelphia Flyers. Enjoy a special VIP access that includes early entry and special VIP entrance to the game, special dining menu, and an open bar. After the game, transfer back to your hotel for overnight. (B/D)

DAY 4 (OCTOBER 5) – PRAGUE: Enjoy breakfast in your hotel. On a morning tour, cross the Vltava River to see the Royal Castle of Hradcany and visit the Cathedral of St. Vitus, the Old Royal Palace, St. George’s Basilica and the Golden Lane with the Daliborka Tower. The remainder of your day and evening are free and at leisure. (B)

DAY 5 (OCTOBER 6) – PRAGUE: Enjoy breakfast. Afterwards, tour the old part of the city with the Old Town Square, the famous Astronomical Clock, the Jewish Quarter, St. Nicholas Church, Charles Bridge and more. Your afternoon is free to explore. (B)

DAY 6 (OCTOBER 7) – PRAGUE / USA: After breakfast, depart and transfer to Prague airport for your return flight home. (B)

For more information contact: Steve Bertrand at 847-606-6065 or steve@stevebertrandtravel.com or click here for the reservation form.