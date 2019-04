× “uh-PARENT-ly” Host Tracy Weiner: Instead of asking your son, “What’s wrong?”, lead a competition

“uh-PARENT-ly” Host Tracy Weiner tells John what inspired the podcast’s new episode, “Boys: How do we protect them from societal stereotypes?” She shares some of the ways the expert she and co-host Anne Johnsos suggested to raise boys without following that social construct, to prevent a result as adverse as suicide.