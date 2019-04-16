The Top Five@5 (04/16/19): Georgia Engel passes away at 70, Michelle Obama compares Trump to a divorced father, Showtime releases trailer for Roger Ailes series, and more…
The Top Five@5 for Tuesday, April 16th, 2019:
Georgia Engel, who played Georgette Franklin on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show’ has passed away at the age of 70. Former First Lady Michelle Obama took a swipe at President Trump during an event in London. Showtime released the first official trailer for the Roger Ailes biographical series “The Loudest Voice” and more!
