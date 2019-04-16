The Top Five@5 (04/16/19): Georgia Engel passes away at 70, Michelle Obama compares Trump to a divorced father, Showtime releases trailer for Roger Ailes series, and more…

FILE - In this Tuesday, July 31, 2018, file photo, actress Georgia Engel answers a question during a panel discussion on the PBS special "Betty White: First Lady of Television" at the 2018 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at the Beverly Hilton, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Engel, who was part of "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," died Friday, April 12, 2019, in Princeton, N.J., at age 70. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

The Top Five@5 for Tuesday, April 16th, 2019:

Georgia Engel, who played Georgette Franklin on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show’ has passed away at the age of 70. Former First Lady Michelle Obama took a swipe at President Trump during an event in London. Showtime released the first official trailer for the Roger Ailes biographical series “The Loudest Voice” and more!

