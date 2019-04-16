× The Patti Vasquez Show: Dr. Daphne Scott for a little spring cleaning, TPAN CEO Christopher Clark, Music Monday and more

Spring is here! Kinda.

Certified Professional Co-Active Coach, Dr. Daphne Scott joins us in the studio for a little spring cleaning. Keep up with Dr. Scott on Twitter!

Test Positive Aware Network (TPAN) CEO Christopher Clark joins the conversation as he prepares for their Annual Dining Out for Life event coming up this Thursday, April 25. Dining Out For Life raises money people affected by HIV.

Want to participate? Go out to dinner at over 50 of the participating restaurants in Chicago! Not in Chicago? Dining Out for Life happens all over the U.S and Canada. You can look up your city here!

Feeling hungry yet? Comedian Paul Farahvar plays “What’s Paul Eating?” with two lucky callers.

It’s Music Monday! Guitarist Chris Corsale prepares for his upcoming performance Plus, he preforms for us live in out Allstate Skyline Studios.

Speaking of music, we play Patti’s Appalling Lack of Knowledge. Can you guess the songs better than Patti?

It’s all good! We cap the show with a round of “Tell Me Something Good”

